Mariah Carey Proves Why She’s The 'Queen Of Christmas' At 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Nearly 30 years after Mariah Carey wrote “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” she’s still bringing the holiday spirit out of literally everyone.

On Sunday, the “Queen of Christmas” stirred up some festive energy at the Billboard Music Awards during her performance of the classic holiday hit.

In true queen fashion, Carey hit the stage like royalty as she was smoothly lowered to the mic on a ski lift chair for her Aspen-inspired performance.

With an entourage of bundled up dancers on ice skates setting the perfect cozy scene behind her, Carey bellowed out the iconic Christmas tune for the first time ever at an awards show.

The glacial princess donned an all-white ensemble featuring a mini dress with a sparkling silver trim and fuzzy cuffs along its sleeves. She sported her long, blonde tresses in a half-up half-down style and tied the look together with matching white tights and knee-high boots.

Carey, who was honoured with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for the massive success of the joyful tune on Sunday, tapped her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to star in the highly anticipated performance.

Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter teased to Access that her kiddos would take part in the show.

“I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them,” she said.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) gushed over the crooner’s heartwarming stage presence.

Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has made its way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 every year since 2019, and as of this month, has spent a whopping 12 weeks at No. 1. She also holds the record for the artist with most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to Billboard.

In other news, the “We Belong Together” singer kicked off her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour last week. The tour is set to wrap up on Dec. 17 in New York.

She also revealed to “Good Morning America” last week that she’s working on some “exciting” new music.