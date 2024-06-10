Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump To Jesus And All Hell Breaks Loose

Conspiracy theorist Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) is taking heat on social media after comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.
“The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,’” she said, referring to the former president’s conviction last month on 34 felony charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.
“Well you wanna know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon,” she said. “And he was murdered on Roman cross.”
Greene, who spoke at a white nationalist event in 2022, has compared Trump to Jesus before.
In 2023, after the former president was arrested, she likened him to both Christ and late South African President Nelson Mandela.
“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” she said at the time.
And Trump just last month shared a social media post comparing himself to Jesus.
Greene’s critics gave her hell on social media over her latest attempt to equate the former president to Jesus: