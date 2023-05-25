House Democrats Dunk On Marjorie Taylor Greene After Her Hilariously Ironic Request

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) found out firsthand what her Democratic co-workers think of her on Wednesday ― and it apparently isn’t much.
The Georgia representative was speaking during a House session when she made a simple request of her congressional colleagues.
“Members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House,” she said, only to spark raucous laughter.
The giggle fest was so extreme that Greene was forced to bang her gavel repeatedly, to little effect.
Yeah, we know: Pictures or it didn’t happen.
Decorum isn’t exactly a word that’s been associated with Greene during her time in Congress, which a few Democrats noted on Twitter.
Representative Jimmy Gomez (Democrat, California) compared Greene’s call for decorum to “Leonardo DiCaprio telling people to date people their own age,” while Representative Adam Schiff (Democrat, California) tweeted that he hadn’t “laughed this hard in a while.”
The video also amused non-politicians, many of whom provided examples of why the conspiracy-theory-embracing Greene falls short in decorum, from her heckling of President Joe Biden at the State of the Union to liking social media posts that called for the assassination of Democrats.