Extremist Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Thursday praised former President Donald Trump for his controversial, lie-filled town hall on CNN — calling it “outstanding.”
The far-right congresswoman claimed she “laughed and laughed” with the former president after his appearance on Wednesday.
“I enjoyed congratulating President Trump on his outstanding town hall and undefeated record against CNN,” the conspiracy theory-peddling lawmaker tweeted alongside an image of herself on a cell phone.
“They had to air him telling the truth about how the 2020 election was rigged and stolen,” she added, referencing Trump’s on air peddling of his baseless election claims.
“We laughed and laughed,” Greene concluded the post.
Critics certainly weren’t tickled by her tweet, though: