Marjorie Taylor Greene Inspires Holiday Jeer With Anti-Biden Christmas Merch

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) got critics out of the holiday spirit when she hawked US President Joe Biden-bashing Christmas merch on X, formerly Twitter.

Greene on Tuesday linked to her Christmas collection of branded items that are available to buy via the Republican fundraising platform WinRed.

A Christmas $25 (£20) wrapping paper on which Biden appears as the Grinch next to the slogan “Impeach Biden” is on sale alongside a $60 (£47) sweatshirt with the message “The Grinch Who Stole The Election” in green and “Impeach Biden” in red. Other products include a t-shirt reading, “Proud Christian Nationalist.”

GOING FAST: Impeach Biden Wrapping Paper...Order yours here! Once they’re gone – they’re gone for good! https://t.co/fvLOKSVHJJ pic.twitter.com/AI3I5vBhiX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2023

Critics accused conspiracy theory-peddling Greene of trying to cash in on the holiday season:

STOP ASKING US FOR MONEY! — Wren (@wrens_dens) November 29, 2023

Such a pathetic grifter — TradeShows2021 (@Tradeshows2021) November 29, 2023

Can you get any worse? — Nadine Cross-Ratto☮️🟧 (@CrossRatto) November 29, 2023

Going out of business sale… https://t.co/CkyZwM9PwY — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) November 29, 2023

Grifter. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) November 29, 2023