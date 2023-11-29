Marjorie Taylor Greene Inspires Holiday Jeer With Anti-Biden Christmas Merch

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) got critics out of the holiday spirit when she hawked US President Joe Biden-bashing Christmas merch on X, formerly Twitter.
Greene on Tuesday linked to her Christmas collection of branded items that are available to buy via the Republican fundraising platform WinRed.
A Christmas $25 (£20) wrapping paper on which Biden appears as the Grinch next to the slogan “Impeach Biden” is on sale alongside a $60 (£47) sweatshirt with the message “The Grinch Who Stole The Election” in green and “Impeach Biden” in red. Other products include a t-shirt reading, “Proud Christian Nationalist.”
Critics accused conspiracy theory-peddling Greene of trying to cash in on the holiday season: