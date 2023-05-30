Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's Memorial Day Message Has A Massive Mistake

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) tried to send out a Memorial Day message on Twitter ― but it was undermined by a very visible mistake.

Greene’s message contained a version of the US flag with just 18 stars.

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, spotted the error, along with several other critics of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker, who has called for a “national divorce” and spoke last year at a white nationalist event:

Advertisement

Why only 18 stars? Is this a national divorce thing? https://t.co/rmRLsbSCNk pic.twitter.com/Pg0nZzFdf6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 30, 2023

That’s NOT the AMERICAN FLAG 🇺🇸. It’s a CHEAP IMPOSTER https://t.co/HtMdIpCPRT — CO Independent 💛🌻💙🌻🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@COIndependent1) May 30, 2023

Why only 18 stars? 🤔 — Nick Collins (@Nick___Collins) May 30, 2023

Only 18 stars on the American flag. Marge needs to be canceled like Kap. https://t.co/GGsxhnqAzk — David (Razor) Harris (@House_Razor) May 30, 2023

Advertisement

No official US flag had 18 stars.

It had 15 stars and 15 stripes at the end of the 18th and start of the 19th centuries. The addition of five states between 1797 and 1817 led to a flag with 20 stars and 13 stripes in 1818, which was quickly replaced by a succession of new flags as more states were admitted.

Jeff Bridgman antiques notes that “a tiny handful of 18 star flags exist,” which were created later to commemorate Louisiana’s statehood, given that it was the 18th state to join the union.

Others, however, offered different criticisms of Greene beyond the flag ― such as her vote against legislation to expand federal aid for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as well as other actions and comments she’s made over the years:

Stop using my military service to shill your hate, you spork-footed white supremacist. https://t.co/KBgSmlj2JB — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) May 30, 2023

Advertisement

You mean the people Trump calls “suckers and losers”? https://t.co/n7Z6Yyb23V — Philip Booth (@PBoothMedia) May 29, 2023

Says the woman who voted for cutting 22% of veterans benefits money in an already underfunded medical system. — dragonmom (@TanaSWilliams3) May 29, 2023

Actually, they weren't defending "values." They were defending rights. The same ones you are trying to take away. — Jen (@JenTusch) May 29, 2023

This disgraceful woman is staining the memory of our veterans. https://t.co/jKS54QBQ1M — Henry (@HenrysDeals) May 29, 2023

Platitudes! Hypocrisy! Your sad attempt to honor our military is worthless as you vote to reduce benefits for our veterans who have sacrificed a hellava lot. https://t.co/6MJKZVJi2l — Ed Barrett (@EdBarre14991212) May 29, 2023

Advertisement