Marjorie Taylor Greene Miffed UK Won't Use 'Gulf Of America' Term

The United Kingdom has no plans to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” and boy, is Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) pissed.
Although President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the federal government change the name, it doesn’t appear as if Britain will follow suit.
In fact, the Telegraph reported Thursday that Britain “will continue to call the body of water by its current name unless the new title ordered by Mr. Trump gains widespread usage in English.”
The paper said official British maps will not adopt the name change unless ”‘Gulf of America’ becomes the most commonly used name for it by English speakers.”
It added that officials “believe that is not likely for some time, if at all.”
Considering that the Georgia congresswoman responded to Trump’s name change wish by filing legislation to make it happen, she wasn’t happy that Brits weren’t falling in line behind her leader.
Naturally, she took to X, formerly Twitter, to insist the gulf be renamed and insisted, “We have to force this to happen and we should!”
But it doesn’t appear as if other people on social media support the name change, based on responses to Greene’s gripe.
It should be noted the proposed name change won’t affect the gulf’s maritime boundaries between the US and Mexico, since no country can own international waters.
In addition, it is very likely that it could cost millions to identify, modify or remove assets using the Gulf of Mexico name.