Marjorie Taylor Greene Miffed UK Won't Use 'Gulf Of America' Term

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. via Associated Press

Although President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the federal government change the name, it doesn’t appear as if Britain will follow suit.

In fact, the Telegraph reported Thursday that Britain “will continue to call the body of water by its current name unless the new title ordered by Mr. Trump gains widespread usage in English.”

The paper said official British maps will not adopt the name change unless ”‘Gulf of America’ becomes the most commonly used name for it by English speakers.”

It added that officials “believe that is not likely for some time, if at all.”

Considering that the Georgia congresswoman responded to Trump’s name change wish by filing legislation to make it happen, she wasn’t happy that Brits weren’t falling in line behind her leader.

Naturally, she took to X, formerly Twitter, to insist the gulf be renamed and insisted, “We have to force this to happen and we should!”

This is why Congress must pass my bill renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.



This funds the actual renaming on all mapping in our government.



We have to force this to happen and we should!



We rename post offices all the time this isn’t complicated. https://t.co/gyN6cmSMS5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 23, 2025

But it doesn’t appear as if other people on social media support the name change, based on responses to Greene’s gripe.

This is a ridiculous waste of any serious Congressperson's time .. which is probably why you grabbed onto it with both hands.



Such a transparently pathetic attempt at insulting the president of Mexico just because she wouldn't bend the knee. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) January 23, 2025

Do it.



It will give us another means of identifying the idiots in your cult who don’t like to wear caps. — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) January 23, 2025

Oh so now we know who owns you.

You're in the pocket of Big Map.

How many donations did MTG get from Rand McNally 😆😆😆 — Willy G Wonka (@_BrotherGreg_) January 23, 2025

.@RepMTG , you’ve outdone yourself again. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America"? That’s not just ignorant, it’s completely missing the point. Let’s break it down.



First, the Gulf of Mexico has had its name since 1507. That’s over 500 years, and it’s not just ours,… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) January 23, 2025

It should be noted the proposed name change won’t affect the gulf’s maritime boundaries between the US and Mexico, since no country can own international waters.

In addition, it is very likely that it could cost millions to identify, modify or remove assets using the Gulf of Mexico name.