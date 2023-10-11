Critics Skewer Marjorie Taylor Greene's Self-Awareness In Her Tweet

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tweet on Monday that “I will always put PEOPLE OVER POLITICIANS” got critics to disagree in a hurry.

Many on X wrote that a certain four-times-indicted politician who’s running again for president is often her priority. And that her idea of “people” seems narrow at times.

I will always put PEOPLE OVER POLITICIANS. pic.twitter.com/TLgsvQHuBF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2023

The far-right Georgia Republican’s statement, along with a photo mosaic of her in action, probably won’t be the last of her slogany posts as the 2024 election nears.

But this could be one of the more disputable ones.

Check out some responses below:

But you put Trump over the entire country. — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) October 9, 2023

By “people” you mean Donald Trump. — Bryce Allers (@BryceAllers) October 9, 2023

Except when 🍊is involved, which is always. 🙄 — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) October 9, 2023

people over politicians huh…let’s list the “people” you don’t care about:

immigrants

black people

brown people

muslims

gay people

queer people

trans people

teachers

single mothers and fathers

doctors

asian people

the list goes on… — Spooky Sheila Beef Wellington (@sheilabeef) October 10, 2023

You always put WHITE CHRISTIAN PEOPLE before anyone else — MisAmigosGotArrested (@giraffea417) October 9, 2023

The audacity of this lady.. it’s embarrassing — Saylove (@barefootmntgirl) October 10, 2023

