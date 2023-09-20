The Responses To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Memoir Are Exactly What You’d Think

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) announced her upcoming memoir on Tuesday, prompting immediate backlash and mockery from critics on social media.

MTG will tell Greene’s “side of the story,” the firebrand Republican told the conservative Washington Examiner in promoting the book, which has a November 21 publication date.

“I’m always controversial, but I think this book might be a little controversial with some of the stories,” said Greene, who has denied climate change and promoted conspiracy theories during her time in Congress.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: My first book, ‘MTG’, will be released on November 21st! https://t.co/FkPe7OfSOl — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 19, 2023

The book may help pave Greene’s way to the White House, given that she is rumoured to be on the shortlist to become Donald Trump’s running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination, said the Examiner.

“I have options. Anything from a governor’s race to a Senate seat,” Greene told the outlet. “I’m not sure who Trump will pick for a VP. I haven’t closed the door on anything.”

Winning Team Publishing is releasing the book.

The company was co-founded by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and has previously published the ex-president’s Letters From Trump and Crimes Against America by Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

