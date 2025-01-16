Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia Bloomberg via Getty Images

Conspiracy theory-peddling Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Wednesday raised eyebrows with her attempted spin on Donald Trump’s reported walking back of one of his campaign vows.

The president-elect had promised to immediately “fix” and settle the Russia-Ukraine war (which Russia began with its invasion in February 2022) on his return to the White House.

Advertisement

“I would fix that within 24 hours, and if I win, before I get into the office, I will have that war settled,” Trump at one point even boasted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

But, this week, days before Trump’s return to the Oval Office, his advisers admitted it would take months to stop the fighting because the situation was more complex than Trump had talked about on the trail.

Greene defended the walk-back by claiming Trump hadn’t actually promised what he had actually promised.

Advertisement

“I think you need to understand language,” Greene told the non-profit news organisation NOTUS. “And everyone else in America understands that language.”

“I don’t think the media pressing Day One is specifically ‘Day One,’” Greene continued. “But he’s talking about that as one of his first roles as president, and there are many. He’s going to be writing hundreds of executive orders but, yes, ending that war is important.”

Trump will “be the one that ends that war,” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that people who took Trump at his word that he would end the Ukraine war on day one need to understand language. She then said that Trump lives in a peach tree dish under constant scrutiny in a peach tree dish. — Charlie Fox (@realseafox.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T23:42:56.908Z

Advertisement

Mar Jar Binks Greene tries to explain Newspeak. She said "Understand Language" when she meant to not take things literally. Day One is not really Day One and 24 hours in not even 24 months if Big Brother says it.Newspeak is here. — William Francis (@williamfrancis.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T17:56:30.458Z