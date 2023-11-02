M&S Deletes Christmas Post After Accusations It Was Sending Anti-Palestinian Message

Marks and Spencers logo David Davies - PA Images via Getty Images

Marks & Spencer has deleted an outtake from its Christmas advert following accusations that it depicted a burning Palestinian flag.

The high street giant released its full festive advert campaign earlier this week, but the controversial image in question was only posted to its Instagram account on Wednesday.

The image showed red, silver and green paper hats thrown in a blazing fireplace. It had the caption: “This Christmas, do what you love... like saying no to paper hats #LoveThismasNotThatmas.”

M&S then received a backlash as social media users pointed out that the colours of the burning hats were similar to the Palestinian flag.

Marks and Spencer apologises after posting Instagram photo of Christmas party hats on fire in the colours of the Palestinian flag https://t.co/8X5DimHWx9 — LBC News (@LBCNews) November 2, 2023

The post was released almost a month after war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militants, Hamas. Israeli officials say 1,400 people have been killed by Hamas, while the Gaza health ministry, run by Hamas, says more than 8,700 have been killed by Israel.

The conflict has led protests around the world. Gaza is stuck under siege by Israel and stuck in a humanitarian crisis while Hamas continues to hold more than 200 people abducted from Israel hostage.

Responding to the backlash late on Wednesday night, M&S deleted its post and wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August.

“It showed traditional, festive coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate.

“While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused.”

The outtake appeared to come from a wider campaign which had a star-studded cast, including Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marvel star Zawe Ashton, and Queer Eye’s Tan France.

The advertising meant to encourage people to put the monotony of Christmas aside to focus on their own enjoyment this festive season.