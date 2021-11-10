Marks & Spencer Romford M&S Romford employees have been attracted some attention with their dance moves

Marks & Spencer Romford staff have definitely gone above and beyond with their new social media posts.

People on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram just can’t get enough of the two most recent videos the branch posted of its staff singing and dancing along to classic hits.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, they shared an 18-second video of an employee lip syncing along to ABBA’s Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) – very fitting considering the band recently reunited – in the most obscure confectionery promotion we’ve seen for a while.

In the video, the employee can be seen dressed in a pink pig onesie, surrounded by Percy Pig items before being carried off-screen by two other, very tall employees.

Advertisement

In less than 24 hours, this clip got more than 35,000 views on TikTok.

Another M&S Romford video, posted on November 5, has also racked up more than 35,000 likes.

Advertisement

Five employees embody the Backstreet Boys for a heartfelt lip sync of I Want It That Way, with some smooth moves in a car park collection point. Expect synchronised dancing, slow-motion and a lot of chest-clutching with this one.

The shop’s staff first gained attention for their lip syncs when they released a TikTok of staff dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller in October.

At the time, store manager Lee Spencer told the Romford Recorder: “We’ve got more than 445,000 likes and over 12,000 followers so we’re reaching more people than we ever could have imagined.”

He added that staff were”blown away” by the response and said it was a “fun way” to interact with customers.

Advertisement

Safe to say, it’s definitely caught the public’s eye.

Some TikTokers commented, “I live for Romford M&S TikTok”, while others dubbed the employee in the most recent video “an icon”.

Other comments include, “go off queen!!!” and promises to visit Romford “just to see you guys”. Popular Instagram account Love of Huns even called for Romford staff members to get a pay rise.