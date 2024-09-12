Martin Lewis Speaks Out After Viewers Claimed He Looked 'Fuming' Over NTAs Losses

Martin Lewis has spoken out after NTAs viewers spotted him looking a little miffed to lose out during this year’s ceremony.
At Wednesday night’s event, the money-saving expert was nominated in two categories, with his ITV show receiving recognition in the Best Factual category while he himself also received a Best Expert nod.
On both occasions, he lost out to Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out and national treasure Sir David Attenborough, with some viewers over on X suggesting he didn’t take seem to be taking those losses particularly well.
A couple were even reminded of a certain iconic Friends scene…
After the event, Martin spoke out to commiserate about his loss, writing: “Well you can’t win em all (or any tonight!) but thanks so much to all who voted and supported me.”
He also shared a selfie from his seat at the NTAs with a beaming smile.
Other winners on the night included The Traitors, which was named Best Reality Competition, while I’m A Celebrity scooped the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and Strictly Come Dancing picked up Best Talent Show, despite recent controversies for both shows.
I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec were also named Best TV Presenters for the 23rd consecutive year, while Emmerdale beat its soap rivals to be awarded Best Serial Drama.
Coronation Street’s Peter Ash was given the Best Serial Drama Performance title for his role as Paul Foreman, while Mr Bates vs The Post Office was the night’s big winner, picking up three awards in total.