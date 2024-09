Martin Lewis Speaks Out After Viewers Claimed He Looked 'Fuming' Over NTAs Losses

Martin Lewis in the NTAs audience ITV

Martin Lewis has spoken out after NTAs viewers spotted him looking a little miffed to lose out during this yearโ€™s ceremony.

At Wednesday nightโ€™s event, the money-saving expert was nominated in two categories, with his ITV show receiving recognition in the Best Factual category while he himself also received a Best Expert nod.

On both occasions, he lost out to Stacey Solomonโ€™s Sort Your Life Out and national treasure Sir David Attenborough, with some viewers over on X suggesting he didnโ€™t take seem to be taking those losses particularly well.

A couple were even reminded of a certain iconic Friends sceneโ€ฆ

I see Martin Lewis was happy for her through those gritted teeth and round of applause ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ #NTAs โ€” Jim Julien ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ (@jim_rude_boy) September 11, 2024

You could tell Martin Lewis was raging he wanted to win heโ€™s sitting there thinking I do all this shit for what nothing ๐Ÿ˜†๐Ÿ˜†๐Ÿ˜† #NTAs โ€” Lewis ๐Ÿด (@lewisa95) September 11, 2024

Martin Lewis doesnโ€™t look happy at all #NTAs โ€” Debs (@debsuffolk) September 11, 2024

#NTAs Martin Lewis is fumin' through his applause for the winners โ€” Chris Graham (@OneCrispyGraham) September 11, 2024

Martin Lewis really needs to work on his gracious loser face #NTAs โ€” Tom G (@touchdowntomgbn) September 11, 2024

After the event, Martin spoke out to commiserate about his loss, writing: โ€œWell you canโ€™t win em all (or any tonight!) but thanks so much to all who voted and supported me.โ€

He also shared a selfie from his seat at the NTAs with a beaming smile.

Well you can't win em all (or any tonight!) but thanks so much to all who voted and supported me #NTAs โ€” Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 11, 2024

Other winners on the night included The Traitors, which was named Best Reality Competition, while Iโ€™m A Celebrity scooped the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and Strictly Come Dancing picked up Best Talent Show, despite recent controversies for both shows.

Iโ€™m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec were also named Best TV Presenters for the 23rd consecutive year, while Emmerdale beat its soap rivals to be awarded Best Serial Drama.