Martin Lewis Speaks Out After Viewers Claimed He Looked 'Fuming' Over NTAs Losses

Martin Lewis has spoken out after NTAs viewers spotted him looking a little miffed to lose out during this year’s ceremony.

At Wednesday night’s event, the money-saving expert was nominated in two categories, with his ITV show receiving recognition in the Best Factual category while he himself also received a Best Expert nod.

On both occasions, he lost out to Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out and national treasure Sir David Attenborough, with some viewers over on X suggesting he didn’t take seem to be taking those losses particularly well.

A couple were even reminded of a certain iconic Friends scene…

I see Martin Lewis was happy for her through those gritted teeth and round of applause 😂🤣🤣 #NTAs — Jim Julien 💙🏁 (@jim_rude_boy) September 11, 2024

You could tell Martin Lewis was raging he wanted to win he’s sitting there thinking I do all this shit for what nothing 😆😆😆 #NTAs — Lewis 🏴 (@lewisa95) September 11, 2024

Martin Lewis doesn’t look happy at all #NTAs — Debs (@debsuffolk) September 11, 2024

#NTAs Martin Lewis is fumin' through his applause for the winners — Chris Graham (@OneCrispyGraham) September 11, 2024

Martin Lewis really needs to work on his gracious loser face #NTAs — Tom G (@touchdowntomgbn) September 11, 2024

After the event, Martin spoke out to commiserate about his loss, writing: “Well you can’t win em all (or any tonight!) but thanks so much to all who voted and supported me.”

He also shared a selfie from his seat at the NTAs with a beaming smile.

Well you can't win em all (or any tonight!) but thanks so much to all who voted and supported me #NTAs — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 11, 2024

Other winners on the night included The Traitors, which was named Best Reality Competition, while I’m A Celebrity scooped the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and Strictly Come Dancing picked up Best Talent Show, despite recent controversies for both shows.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec were also named Best TV Presenters for the 23rd consecutive year, while Emmerdale beat its soap rivals to be awarded Best Serial Drama.