Mary Berry Reveals She Recently Spent 10 Days In Hospital After Breaking Her Hip In A Fall

Former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry has revealed she recently underwent surgery on her hip, following a fall at her home.

Dame Mary told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine that she was rushed to hospital in an ambulance back in August, after tripping over some bricks while picking sweet peas in her garden.

The 86-year-old broke her hip in the accident, and ended up spending 10 days in hospital.

She explained that she’d initially called to her husband to help her, but he didn’t hear as he was watching a cricket match, and it was her son-in-law Dan who eventually came to her rescue.

“[Dan] saw me and said, ‘I’ll get an ambulance’. I said, ‘Oh, no, I’m fine’, but he overruled me,” Dame Mary recalled.

“He rang for the ambulance and they said, ‘We’re very, very busy’. It was Sunday afternoon and there were lots of football injuries and whatever.”