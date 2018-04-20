Mary Berry has revealed she was once arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs through a US airport.
Yes, that’s right, sweet, wholesome Mary was mistaken for a drugs mule.
The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge says she found herself banged up in a cell after airport security mistook the bags of sugar and flour she was carrying in her luggage for class A drugs.
The 83-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on Friday night’s (20 April) ‘Graham Norton Show’, admitting the whole experience was “alarming”.
She explains: “I was arrested 25 years ago. I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients – flour, sugar – and put them all in little plastic bags.
“When I arrived at the airport the sniffer dogs made a beeline for me.
“Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells. It was alarming.”
Despite the “alarming” situation, Mary still managed to serve a little sass when she was asked if she was going to make any money from her ‘haul’.
She told them: “I do and my fee has already been agreed.”
The TV cook is set to return to our screens in BBC’s brand new cookery competition, ‘Britain’s Best Home Cook’, alongside ‘Strictly’ host Claudia Winkleman.
Claudia revealed she didn’t need any persuading to sign up for the new show.
“I didn’t ask anything about it once I knew Mary was on board. I just wanted to be with her!” she said.
‘The Graham Norton Show’ airs on Friday 20th April at 10.35pm on BBC1