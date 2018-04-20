The former ‘ Great British Bake Off ’ judge says she found herself banged up in a cell after airport security mistook the bags of sugar and flour she was carrying in her luggage for class A drugs.

Yes, that’s right, sweet, wholesome Mary was mistaken for a drugs mule.

Mary Berry has revealed she was once arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs through a US airport.

The 83-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on Friday night’s (20 April) ‘Graham Norton Show’, admitting the whole experience was “alarming”.

She explains: “I was arrested 25 years ago. I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients – flour, sugar – and put them all in little plastic bags.

“When I arrived at the airport the sniffer dogs made a beeline for me.

“Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells. It was alarming.”

Despite the “alarming” situation, Mary still managed to serve a little sass when she was asked if she was going to make any money from her ‘haul’.

She told them: “I do and my fee has already been agreed.”