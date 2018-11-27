The first two songs from the upcoming ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel have now been released in full, ahead of the film’s debut next month.
Both ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ and ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ have been posted on Disney’s official YouTube channel, as a teaser of what fans should expect from ‘Mary Poppins Returns’.
The first is a solo from Emily Blunt, who has succeeded Julie Andrews in the role of the titular nanny, and is a melancholic ballad, akin to ‘Stay Awake’ or ‘Feed The Birds’ from the original.
‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’, on the other hand, is a more upbeat and optimistic number, performed by the whole cast, as led by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The song clocks in at seven minutes in length, so we anticipate it’ll be a stand-out moment in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, with plenty of space for ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ or ‘Step In Time’ levels of production.
Both songs, and the rest of the film’s musical offerings, were penned by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who previously wrote the music for the 2007 musical ‘Hairspray’ and the West End adaptation of ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’.
The original film is synonymous with its soundtrack by the Sherman brothers, with ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee’ landing the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Officially announced three years ago, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ is slated for release on Friday 21 December, with the soundtrack being made available both physically and online two weeks prior, on 7 December.
The film’s all-star cast also features Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer as the grown-up Jane and Michael Banks, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Angela Lansbury.
Dick Van Dyke is the only star from the original film set to star in the sequel, playing Mr Dawes Jr, the son of the man he briefly played in two scenes in ‘Mary Poppins’.