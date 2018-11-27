The first two songs from the upcoming ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel have now been released in full, ahead of the film’s debut next month.

Both ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ and ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ have been posted on Disney’s official YouTube channel, as a teaser of what fans should expect from ‘Mary Poppins Returns’.

The first is a solo from Emily Blunt, who has succeeded Julie Andrews in the role of the titular nanny, and is a melancholic ballad, akin to ‘Stay Awake’ or ‘Feed The Birds’ from the original.