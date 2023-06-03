Mary Steenburgen Says She Got Turned On By Controversial Actor In Love Scene

Mary Steenburgen Bravo via Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen indicated during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she was once genuinely turned on by an actor during a love scene.

The Oscar winner spilled the tea in a segment posted online on Friday, following a visit to the show last month.

Advertisement

When host Andy Cohen asked if she was brave enough to say more, she answered: Johnny Depp.

The two had a steamy encounter in the film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

“Oh, damn,” reacted Jane Fonda, one of Steenburgen’s co-stars in the new film Book Club: The Next Chapter.

“Yeah!” Steenburgen replied.

Mary and Johny’s onscreen passion unfolded decades before his real-life domestic drama with ex-wife Amber Heard earned uncomfortable headlines around the world.

But the 1993 scene was memorable:

Advertisement

Jane, meanwhile, told Andy that she got truly hot and bothered by her Rollover co-star Kris Kristofferson, drawing approval from the host.

The trailer for the 1981 film includes snippets of their intimate scenes:

Another Book Club actor, Candice Bergen, told Andy that she had not gotten turned on with the cameras rolling.

The host extracted the dish during a game of Agree Or Disagree, with the guests having to respond to various prompts.

He got the ball rolling by saying: “I have never been genuinely turned on while filming a love scene. ... Agree or disagree?”

Advertisement