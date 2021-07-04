Mask Wearing And Social Distancing To End On July 19 – Reports

Enforced mask wearing will end and social distancing will no longer be required as part of “freedom day” unlocking on July 19, reports have suggested. Boris Johnson is understood to be preparing to update the nation this week on his plans for easing coronavirus restrictions in England, with multiple newspapers suggesting the Prime Minister believes a host of domestic measures can end on his “terminus date”. Separately, the newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were “compelling” health reasons to ease lockdown measures. According to The Sunday Times, mask wearing will become voluntary in all settings and the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues will end, meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

PA Covid sign

Mass events, including festivals, will also be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown, the paper said. The Government also expects to receive the results of the taskforce reviews into the use of so-called vaccine passports and the future of social distancing to be made available this week, the Sunday Express said. It comes as Mr Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday: “The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling. “The pandemic has hit some groups disproportionately hard. Rules that we have had to put in place have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 30: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid leaves 10 Downing Street in London, England on June 30, June. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Downing Street on Saturday confirmed proposals to scrap quarantine requirements for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are under "consideration". A No 10 source said it was looking at whether to drop all legal self-isolation measures for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who is infected as a possibility for life after Stage 4 of the road map. The hospitality industry, however, said such a move would not lift pressures it is currently under as a result of the NHS Test and Trace app, which bosses said was "casting the net quite wide" in terms of who it pings as a close contact of a positive case, leading to mass shutdowns of venues.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson wearing a face mask, leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons on June 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)