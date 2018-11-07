Masked Murder Suspect May Have Been Captured On Film By Parents Photographing Children On Halloween

Parents who took video and photos of their children playing in a park on Halloween may have caught a suspected killer on film, police have said. Detectives investigating the murder of Rocky Djelal just before 2pm in Southwark Park, Rotherhithe, south east London, on 31 October believe his attacker was waiting for him for at least 15 minutes before he struck. The father-of-one was stabbed twice by a masked killer in what is believed to have been a targeted attack that lasted less than 30 seconds.

The alleged murderer, who wore dark clothes, work boots and a yellow high-visibility vest, was caught on CCTV walking calmly away from the scene near a children’s playground and a school. Appealing for witnesses a week after the murder, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: “The park itself was quite busy that day, it was the middle of the day and there were quite a few people around with either kids or jogging or walking dogs, and because it was quite a nice day people would have taken a lot of photographs or video of their kids. “It was also Halloween, so people would remember being there.” He asked anyone who was in the park to think back about what they did from around midday in case they caught Djelal or the suspected killer on film. Investigators have been scouring CCTV to see if the 38-year-old was followed in the hours before his death.

Met Police