Thirteen people have died, including a gunman and a sheriff’s sergeant, after a mass shooting at a California bar popular with college students, police said.

Officers were called to Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, at around 11.20pm local time.

A police officer, described as a sheriff’s sergeant, and the gunman are among the 13 confirmed to have died. The gunman died inside the bar, police said on Thursday.