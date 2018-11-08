The White House has banished CNN’s top political reporter from the building after accusing him of assaulting an intern during a fiery press conference with President Donald Trump.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the decision hours after the news network’s Jim Acosta sparred with Trump during a raucous to-and-fro.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them,” Trump told Acosta during the press conference, as the reporter battled to keep a microphone amid attempts by a female intern to retrieve it. “You are a rude, terrible person,” Trump added.

But the situation escalated still further later on Wednesday when Sanders accused Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern”.

Both CNN and Acosta have described the allegation as “a lie”.