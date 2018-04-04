A ‘Masterchef’ row has arisen so huge that it’s sparked intervention from the Malaysian Prime Minister. In last week’s instalment of the BBC cooking contest, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace chose to eliminate contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin, criticising her Nasi Lemak because the chicken’s skin wasn’t “crispy”. This led to a row on social media, with many pointing out the Malaysian dish doesn’t always traditionally have “crispy” skin, which led to a ‘Masterchef’ spokesperson issuing a statement.

A rep for the show said: “‘Masterchef’ has always celebrated international cuisine and on this occasion our judges’ comments were relevant to the dish that had been cooked on the show. “Gregg wasn’t suggesting that the dish should traditionally have crispy skin – he was saying that he couldn’t experience the flavours of the dish as it was presented.” As the row wore on, even the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak got involved, asking on Twitter: “Does anyone eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?”

Mana ada orang makan rendang ayam 'crispy'? #MalaysianFood pic.twitter.com/nWBbaVN8HY — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) April 3, 2018

Gregg and John have now clarified the situation, during an interview on Wednesday’s (4 April) ‘Good Morning Britain’. “What happened was, part of her dish was a rendang,” Gregg explained, “And I said that the skin wasn’t crispy. “I didn’t mean it should be fried, like fried chicken. What I meant was, it wasn’t cooked and it simply wasn’t cooked. But rest assured, the best cooks will always go through!”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Gregg and John on 'Good Morning Britain'