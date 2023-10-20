Jermaine Jenas was the host of MOTDx Joe Maher via Getty Images

The BBC has confirmed it has axed the second show in the space of a week, with the news Match of the Day spin-off MOTDx is not returning.

The show, which is hosted by Jermaine Jenas, was launched in 2019 aimed at viewers aged 16-34, mixing the regular football-related content from the flagship MOTD programme with culture and music segments.

According to The Telegraph, MOTDx has been “quietly axed”, just days after the broadcaster confirmed it was pulling the plug on lunchtime soap Doctors.

with a statement from the BBC reading: “We have made some changes to our football output this season which means we will be producing even more digital content for audiences across BBC Sport platforms.

“Whilst we are proud of MOTDx and would like to thank everyone involved, it will no longer continue.”

The show saw Jermaine, football pundit and former England professional footballer, take a more relaxed approach to footie, and has featured a host of guest stars like Made In Chelsea alumnus Sam Thompson, rapper Aitch, Love Island star Jordan Hames and comedian Maisie Adam over the years.

Previous episodes are currently unavailable to stream on iPlayer.

Gary Linker hosts the main Match Of The Day show David Ramos via Getty Images

Despite losing the MOTDx role, former footballer Jermaine has also been touted as an eventual Gary Lineker replacement when the latter steps down from his role as Match Of The Day host.

The man himself even tipped him when he previously suggested a list of replacements:

He said: “The likes of Andy Gray, Danny Murphy who is a brilliant analyst, Jermaine Jenas – who is probably drifting more towards my role. I think Jermaine is doing it really well as well, doing The One Show.”