Matt Campbell's JustGiving Page Reaches More Than £200K In Under A Week

Matt Campbell’s JustGiving page has reached a new milestone of £200,000, following his death during Sunday’s (22 March) London Marathon. The former ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ contestant had been running to raise money for the Brathay Trust before he collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark of the race. After he later died in hospital, people began donating to the page in his memory, with the total now standing at £202,539 as of Friday morning.

In addition to this, more than 1000 people have pledged to complete the final 3.7 miles of the marathon Matt was unable to this coming Sunday, following the rise of the #FinishForMatt and #MilesForMatt social media campaigns. Matt’s fellow ‘Masterchef’ contestants Jamie Park and Tom Peters have also arranged a special event for those wishing to participate so then can do so collectively. Runners will complete the course starting at Shadwell DRL station at 2pm on Sunday, running along the pavement until they reach what was the official finishing line of the marathon.

Tom, who was running the London Marathon with Matt when he collapsed, said: “I met Matt in the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen, and something that should have been so competitive and nerve-racking just became so fun and it was inspiring to work next to such an interesting chef. “He was infectious with his passion, not only for cooking but for healthy eating and also running. He helped me massively with my preparation for the London marathon. “The 3.7 miles we are running on Sunday is symbolic for Matt, as we’ll be finishing the rest of the marathon course for him. ″#MilesForMatt has become a nationwide event taking place over the next week, with everyone involved donating to the Brathay Trust.” Matt was running the marathon to raise money for the charity in his father’s memory, as he had supported the Brathay Trust for eight years prior to his death in 2016. You can still donate to Matt’s JustGiving page here and also find out more about Sunday’s #MilesForMatt event on the Facebook page.