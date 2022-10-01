Matt Goss Responds To Rumours Of A ‘Feud’ With Strictly Dance Partner Nadiya Bychkova

Matt Goss has shut down rumours that he has been feuding with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova.

After their first performance on last week’s show, some fans speculated that the pair weren’t getting along after Matt pulled Nadiya into a shot while chatting to host Claudia Winkleman.

However, in an interview with Metro.co.uk, the singer branded the rumours “bollocks”.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Wire/PA Images

Advertisement

“First of all, I couldn’t enjoy my partner’s company more actually. She is just such a cool person. It’s all a load of bollocks,” he said.

“And to be quite honest with you, If she’s my partner, and I’m told to stand there, as a gentleman I will always make sure that she’s beside me – I’m not going to let stand behind some dark disco ball.

“I’m going to pull her in so she’s with me like every other couple but it is a load of bollocks and, as a gentleman. I’m going to make sure she’s next to me.”

Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Advertisement

Matt and Nadiya aren’t the only pairing from this year’s Strictly who have been at the centre of ’feud’ rumours.

Earlier this week, professional Giovanni Pernice shut down reports in the press claiming that he and his dance partner Richie Anderson aren’t getting along when the pair appeared on It Takes Two.

When host Janette Manrara asked Giovanni whether the pair were “having the best time in rehearsals”, the Italian dancer insisted: “We’re having a good time.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice BBC

“Obviously it’s a dance competition at the end of the day, so we have to learn something,” he continued, before saying directly into the camera: “But there is no problem between us.

Advertisement