Matt Hancock appears to be trying to shift his career into influencing Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Hancock (the app, not the MP) is shutting down as Matt Hancock (the MP, not the app) is encouraging his fans to move with him onto TikTok.

Yes, in a bizarre twist, the Matt Hancock app – which caused some excitement, confusion and hilarity within Westminster at the time of its launch back in February 2018 – is to be closed, devastating its loyal fanbase.

He was culture secretary at the time of its launch, and the app was meant to inform and update his West Suffolk constituents while promoting “a healthy, open and impartial debate within its community”.

Writing on his self-named app on Tuesday night, Hancock broke the news to his fellow Hancockians: “BREAKING....

“After almost 5gloriously fun years, it’s time to bid a fond farewell to the ‘iconic’ Matt Hancock App – a platform that secured multiple exclusives, including my backing of Rishi Sunak for PM.

“While the news will come as a blow to those who can’t remember life before the app, fear not....

“For those left wondering where they can get my latest updates, I’ll be keeping you posted on TikTok.

“Follow me here: @matthanock

“Thanks for the memories and see you all soon.

″#allgoodthingsmustcometoanend.”

A wave of comments followed beneath his post, with some writing: “MATT THE APP IS ALL I HAVE,” and “Matt, you’ve brought me to tears”.

Some great reactions to the Matt Hancock app shutting down…



“Godspeed fellow Hancockians, and may we meet again.” pic.twitter.com/TPENhNuYks — Jacob Dylan Jarvis (@jacobjarv) January 3, 2023

For context, these were the kind of posts people would normally share on the app:

A wonderful morning on my favourite social media platform Matt Hancock the App pic.twitter.com/MQZEoox8JA — Nat Guest (@unfortunatalie) November 5, 2022

The MP for West Suffolk has been trying to reinvent himself recently, more than a year after he resigned from his role as health secretary at the height of the pandemic over his own breach of the Covid social distancing measures.

Despite his support for Sunak during the Tory leadership race, Hancock did not secure a new government job when his candidate secured his place in No.10 last autumn.

He then went on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, which meant he promptly lost the Tory whip and faced backlash that he was not prioritising his constituents.

Hancock came third in the competition, then announced in December that he would not be standing as an MP at the next election.

It’s not clear what he intends to do next, but he been on TikTok amid his promise to find new ways to “reach people”. For instance, he recently posted one particularly video where he jokes about the time he cried on live TV during the course of the pandemic.

Hancock did try to get a job as the UN special envoy to help Covid recovery in Africa in October 2021, but the UN withdrew the offer days later.