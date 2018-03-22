MP Matt Hancock Demands More Control Of 'Wild West Free-For-All' Internet Companies

Digital Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that the “Wild West free-for-all of the internet companies” has to come to an end in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Tory minister, who made the statement during culture questions, went on to say that the incident represented a “turning point” in the debate.

He later warned Facebook could face fines of up to £1.1bn - or 4% of its global turnover - under the government’s new Data Protection Bill if it fails to “play by the rules” and that bosses should “grow up” and ensure their own terms and conditions were being properly enforced.

He said: “We have shown and made the case over the last year that this Wild West free-for-all of the internet companies has got to come to an end. I think this is a turning point.”

Hancock’s comments comments come after a whistleblower accused data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) of harvesting the data of 50 million Facebook users, information that was then allegedly used by Donald Trump’s campaign team to target voters in the 2016 presidential election. CA denies claims of any wrong-doing.

Speaking this morning on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Hancock called for more government control of big tech companies’ use of data, saying they need to be “far, far more transparent”.

“It shouldn’t be for a company to decide what is the appropriate balance between privacy and innovation and the use of data,” he said.

“Those rules should be set by society as a whole and so set by Parliament – that’s the approach we are taking.”

Hancock continued: “You should consent to how your data is used... consent that is meaningful to people about how their data should be used.”

The MP also conceded he would now be changing the settings on his own app, called Matt Hancock MP, after complaints that it was harvesting the data and photos of users.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain after criticising Facebook, Hancock admitted he received complaints about the way his app accessed users’ data.

He said: “We updated the privacy settings on that app after getting the feedback that came with the launch. We significantly strengthened the privacy settings because of this sort of feedback.”

