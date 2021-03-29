Like many of us, Matt Hancock likes to settle down in front of Gogglebox on a Friday evening, but has admitted it can prove to be stressful viewing. The health secretary revealed he’s a viewer of the popular Channel 4 show during an interview on Monday’s This Morning, but said it was a hard watch because he’s often slated. He told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “It is funny when you’re sitting down on a Friday night and Gogglebox comes on and you’re all relaxed. “Suddenly you’re on the screen and then worse still the reactions to you.”

ITV Matt Hancock

The Gogglebox cast have been critical of the MP on several occasions during the pandemic. Recently, Gogglebox regular Pete Sandiford compared the MP and prime minister Boris Johnson to a dog and his owner. After watching footage of Matt speaking during one of the daily Covid briefings, Pete said: ”I bet Matt Hancock is going into Boris’s office and Boris is going ‘Good boy. Good boy!’” In another episode, Mary described the look on the MP’s face as “like he’s staring out of the window of a high-rise block”. After Matt’s comments about the show, one Gogglebox fan now wants it to all get a bit meta on this week’s episode…

Please please please can that moment where Hancock mentioning Gogglebox be mentioned on #Gogglebox this Friday 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Lucy Crewe 🎬😷💙 (@CreativeCatFX) March 29, 2021

Others were just a little bit surprised that he even tunes in...

Matt Hancock watches Gogglebox and is uncomfortable watching people’s reactions to what’s been said. I bloody bet! #Gogglebox#ThisMorningpic.twitter.com/Jxmelcaa6S — CH (@OfficialCWH) March 29, 2021

He didn’t say much about foreign holidays or NHS pay increases but Matt Hancock has just told @thismorning that he finds Gogglebox a bit stressful when he’s on it and that the red room at home where he does his Skype ints is the ‘boudoir’ — Paul Stanworth (@paulstanworth) March 29, 2021