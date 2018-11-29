Exclusive: Matt Hancock Accused Of Breaking Ministerial Code Over Private Health Firm Endorsement

Evening Standard Matt Hancock has been accused of breaking the ministerial code over an article in the Evening Standard's paid-for 'Future London Health Supplement'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of breaking the ministerial code by endorsing a private healthcare company in a paid-for newspaper supplement, HuffPost can reveal.

Labour has written to the Prime Minister demanding an “urgent investigation” after an interview with Hancock appeared in the London Evening Standard’s ‘Future London Health Supplement’, which had financial backing from private firm Babylon.

In the feature, Hancock heaped praise on the company’s ‘GP at Hand’ app, which allows users to have video consultations with doctors via their smartphone rather than turning up in person.

A section titled ‘Matt’s Apps’ listed the Babylon product – which can cost patients £9.99 per month to get fast-tracked treatment - among those on the minister’s personal phone.

It features a quote from Hancock that “this technology allows more resources for the people visiting GPs directly”. In the interview, he adds: “I’ve become known for using this GP at Hand app.”

The original article published on Tuesday also prominently featured the Babylon logo, stating that the firm was the newspaper’s ‘partner’.