No-Deal Brexit Planning Will Be Triggered If MPs Vote Down Theresa May's Deal, PM Suggests

Planning for a no-deal Brexit would be triggered if MPs vote down Theresa May’s withdrawal plan, the prime minister has suggested.

Appearing before the Commons’ liaison committee, May was faced with a series of tough questions from senior MPs on her strategy to take the UK out of the EU.

Pressed on whether Britain could crash out with no deal – a scenario the Bank of England believes could see the pound crash and inflation explode – May said “practical steps” to prepare would be taken if parliament rejects her deal.

During the 90-minute grilling, the PM also batted away calls for a second referendum, claiming an extension to Article 50 would reopen talks with the EU, and denied the DUP would end their confidence-and-supply deal with the government if its MPs vote down her deal.

The PM also admitted that the political declaration – the text setting out a framework for the UK’s future relationship with the EU – does not guarantee membership of the Schengen Information System II (SIS II) scheme or the European Criminal Records Information Statistics (ECRIS).

Both databases give the Home Office real-time access to a list of, among other things, people wanted for extradition and information on foreign criminals.

Could The UK Leave Without A Deal?

Asked by Labour MP Rachel Reeves to rule out no-deal, May said that the government would respond within two weeks if her deal was voted down.

She said: “If the House votes down that deal at that point then there will be some steps that will be necessary because obviously we have been doing some no-deal planning as a government.”

Dr Sarah Wollaston, chair of the health select committee, tried to get answers from the PM about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the supply of medicines – which has caused widespread concern among practitioners.

When asked by Wollaston if she accepted not everybody would be able to access medical supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit, May appeared to disagree.

“The point of the work the Department of Health Social Care is doing is to ensure that those medicines and devices are available in all circumstances,” she said.

May Defends Gloomy Treasury Analysis

Reeves, who chairs the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, went on to challenge May’s claim during PMQs on Wednesday that the government’s own analysis did not show that the UK would be poorer.

The cross-government document in fact showed that there would be a hit of up to 3.9% to GDP over the course of 15 years.

“What the analysis shows is that there will be an impact on the rate of growth, all things being equal,” said May.

She added there “will be many variables” that impact the UK economy post-Brexit.