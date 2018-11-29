The Waugh Zone Thursday November 29, 2018

Theresa May is before the Liaison Committee, before flying out the G20 summit in Argentina. It’s a hell of a long way to go to get away from Brexit, and her Buenos Aires city break will offer only brief respite. During her grilling by MPs just now, she played down the Government’s analysis that the UK would be poorer because of Brexit (because “being inside the European Union is not an option” and therefore not a valid comparison). She also kinda admitted she had dropped the ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ line. Asked what deal could possibly be worse than no deal, the PM told Hilary Benn: “There isn’t a deal on the table that is in that category”.

Unsurprisingly, May refused to set out any Plan B about what would happen if – or rather when – she loses the main ‘meaningful vote’ on her Brexit plan next month. “You want all sorts of options and ideas and so on,” she said, before refusing to give them. But with many MPs on all sides assuming she will go down to a big defeat, what’s been fascinating has been Labour’s nudging forward its stance towards a second referendum. John McDonnell’s aides insist he was just trying to be helpful when he suggested to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that a ‘People’s Vote’ was an ‘inevitable’ bit of the party’s own policy sequencing (six tests, then general election attempt, then referendum).

The Opposition last night tabled its own amendment and tried to win Tory MPs by putting firm opposition to ‘no deal’ at its heart. However, given that it lists Labour’s six tests, it’s unlikely to pass. The Government’s business motion published last night finally confirmed that amendments would be voted on first, before the PM’s deal. Yet as I reported HERE, backers of a second referendum are not keen on pushing the issue before May’s plans are defeated. The amendment would fall without official Labour backing and pressure is on Tory Sarah Wollaston not to push her ‘informed consent’ amendment until later. Cross-party (as opposed to Labour) amendments calling for a customs union may be postponed too.

All of which suggests that the amendments could end up being a tasteless appetizer for the main menu of the PM’s deal. The one exception could be the legal advice. A contempt motion is almost certain (there’s an Urgent Question on the issue today). Could an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement make it dependent on the publication of the full legal advice?

Opponents of a fresh referendum believe the public are just tired of voting on Europe. But one reason McDonnell may be more open to the idea of a People’s Vote is that his own constituency now appears to have flipped from Leave to Remain. We published last night a new study showing that 55 of the 89 most marginal constituencies would support EU membership, up from just 25 which backed Remain in 2016. Writing for HuffPost, Dr Alan Wager from the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank, said the analysis showed 46 Labour backbenchers represent seats which have switched from Leave to Remain.

Even if the Commons can’t muster enough votes for a People’s Vote (a decent chunk of Labour MPs still in Leave seats think it’s impossible to back), Labour could win some credit in those marginals by at least being seen to have pushed hard for one. Jeremy Corbyn is the sofa for ITV’s This Morning, let’s see if he has any fresh language on this.