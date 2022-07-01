Matt Richardson Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former Xtra Factor presenter Matt Richardson was admitted to hospital after suffering from memory loss caused by a brain infection.

The 31-year-old, who competed on Dancing On Ice last year, said he had developed “loads of amnesia” that has left him trying to piece memories back together.

The comedian shared a photo of him and his brother at a Green Day concert at Marlay Park in Dublin last week, which he is unable to remember.

Matt wrote: “My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week.

“And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful affects to my brain and loads of amnesia.

“After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again.

“Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own.”

Matt received lots of well wishes on his post, with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore commenting: “Hope you’re ok!!!”

Matt is perhaps best known for his stint presenting ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor alongside the late Caroline Flack in 2013.