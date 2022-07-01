Entertainment

Matt Richardson Suffering 'Loads Of Amnesia' Due To Brain Infection

The comedian, who is known for hosting The Xtra Factor in 2013, has been left trying to piece memories together.
Former Xtra Factor presenter Matt Richardson was admitted to hospital after suffering from memory loss caused by a brain infection.

The 31-year-old, who competed on Dancing On Ice last year, said he had developed “loads of amnesia” that has left him trying to piece memories back together.

The comedian shared a photo of him and his brother at a Green Day concert at Marlay Park in Dublin last week, which he is unable to remember.

Matt wrote: “My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week.

“And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful affects to my brain and loads of amnesia.

“After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again.

“Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own.”

Matt received lots of well wishes on his post, with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore commenting: “Hope you’re ok!!!”

Matt is perhaps best known for his stint presenting ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor alongside the late Caroline Flack in 2013.

He has since served as a drive-time presenter on Virgin Radio UK and co-presented Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live and Celebrity Haunted Mansion with Christine Lampard.

