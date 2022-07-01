Anne Hathaway Marks Devil Wears Prada Anniversary To Call Out Overturning Of US Abortion Rights

Anne Hathaway LOIC VENANCE via Getty Images

Last Friday, five of the nine Supreme Court judges overturned Roe v Wade, the 50-year-old landmark legislation which enshrined the right to an abortion across America.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday - the 16th anniversary of the film Anne starred in opposite Meryl Streep - Anne used it as an opportunity to comment on the ruling.

“Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada,” she captioned a series of stills from the 2006 film.

“Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health.

“See you in the fight,” she added.

The actor’s latest post follows another from 24 June, in which she shared a New Yorker article titled ‘We’re Not Going Back to the Time Before Roe. We’re Going Somewhere Worse’.

Anne titled the post: “So much to say, but let’s start here.”

Anne’s posts come after a number of artists performing at last weekend’s Glastonbury spoke out about the ruling.

Performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar and more were among those making some noise at the festival.

During her set on Saturday, US singer Olivia Rodrigo invited Lily Allen to sing with her. The pair duetted on Lily’s hit Fuck You, dedicating it to the Supreme Court.

