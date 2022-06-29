Meghan Markle Weighs In On Supreme Court Decision To Overturn Roe V Wade

Meghan also spoke of a possible future trip to DC with Steinem.

The Duchess of Sussex has become even more involved in US issues since stepping back as a working member of the royal family in March 2020.

She has advocated on behalf of parental leave in a letter and calls to politicians last year. In May, she expressed her support for a new child care initiative through the National Business Coalition for Child Care.

During her time as a royal, she reportedly spoke about her views on abortion in 2018. Irish lawmaker Catherine Noone tweeted out a conversation she had with Meghan at the time, amidst the country’s campaign to repeal the country’s ban on abortions, and said that the duchess supported Ireland’s decision to legalize abortion. Kensington Palace would not comment to HuffPost on Meghan’s reported conversation at the time.