Meghan Markle Weighs In On Supreme Court Decision To Overturn Roe V Wade

Meghan Markle said in a new interview with Vogue that both she and Prince Harry had a “guttural” reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week.
“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large,” Meghan said during the interview, in conversation with News Not Noise founder Jessica Yellin and longtime women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem.
“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us,” the royal said. “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”
“And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”
The Supreme Court struck down the decades-old precedent protecting abortion rights on Friday, setting into effect trigger laws in some states that immediately banned abortion.
Meghan spoke to Vogue about how the decision will impact those without resources and women of colour, who already face high mortality rates in pregnancy alone.
“It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities,” the duchess said.
“This moment requires unity — really listening to people, understanding the Constitution was written at a time when women were second-class citizens,” she added. “We’re not. Certain things need to change.”
Meghan also spoke of a possible future trip to DC with Steinem.
The Duchess of Sussex has become even more involved in US issues since stepping back as a working member of the royal family in March 2020.
She has advocated on behalf of parental leave in a letter and calls to politicians last year. In May, she expressed her support for a new child care initiative through the National Business Coalition for Child Care.
During her time as a royal, she reportedly spoke about her views on abortion in 2018. Irish lawmaker Catherine Noone tweeted out a conversation she had with Meghan at the time, amidst the country’s campaign to repeal the country’s ban on abortions, and said that the duchess supported Ireland’s decision to legalize abortion. Kensington Palace would not comment to HuffPost on Meghan’s reported conversation at the time.