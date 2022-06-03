The Sussexes are back in town.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first official public appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

The couple joined other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Edward; and Princess Anne, at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Harry and Meghan attended Thursday’s Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the British monarch’s birthday, though they did not appear with other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as they are no longer working royals.

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3 in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5 to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured with Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

The service marked the Sussexes’ first public appearance alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since March 2020, when both couples attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Meghan and Harry officially stepped back as working royals that month and moved to California, where they now reside.

On Friday, the royal couples did not sit on the same side of the church, and were not seen together before or after the service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Anne seated alongsid the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 3 in London.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that the Queen herself would not attend Friday’s service because of health concerns.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate ... Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend,” the palace said in a statement.

The 96-year-old monarch experienced “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events, the palace added. The queen’s disgraced son, Prince Andrew, also bowed out of the service after he tested positive for Covid-19.

A source close to the duke told HuffPost on Thursday that Andrew was “naturally disappointed and saddened that he will not be able to join other royal family members” at the service.

