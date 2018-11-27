A flight carrying British academic Matthew Hedges landed at London Heathrow airport on Tuesday morning, a day after he was pardoned in the United Arab Emirates from a life sentence for spying.

In his first statement since his release, Hedges said: “I don’t know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release.

“I have not seen or read much of what has been written over the past few days but Dani tells me the support has been incredible. Thank you so much to the British Embassy and the FCO (Foreign Office) for their efforts in ensuring I arrived safely back home.

“I could not have done this without Daniela, I hear her face is everywhere!

“She is so brave and strong, seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened. I thank you all once again, this is very surreal.”

Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada added: “I am so happy to have my Matt home!

“Thank you once again for the overwhelming support we have received, especially from the embassy in the UAE and the Foreign Office in ensuring that Matt was safely returned home. We are overjoyed and exhausted!

“Thank you once again as well to the international community and the international media who were very supportive from the beginning.

“I hope you can all understand that Matt and I, as well as his family, really need some time to process everything that we have been through. No one should ever have to go through what he did and it will take him time to heal and recover. He is very overwhelmed.

“To say we are happy is an understatement.”

The UAE pardoned Hedges on Monday after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency. Britain has denied he was a spy and welcomed his pardon.

Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, had been held in the UAE since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai International Airport after a two-week research visit.

His wife, Tejada, mounted a campaign to free the 31-year-old and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt personally discussed the case with UAE leaders.

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved the family’s appeal for clemency during a traditional tranche of pardons for the state’s national day.

Tejada said news of the pardon brought her family’s “nightmare” to an end, and Hunt described it as “fantastic”.

At a news conference on Monday in Abu Dhabi, officials showed a video of Hedges describing himself as a captain in MI6 during what appeared to be a court hearing.