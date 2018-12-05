A British academic accused of spying and held in solitary confinement in the United Arab Emirates for nearly six months has told how his ordeal felt like psychological “torture”.

Matthew Hedges was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gulf state after being accused of working for MI6, before being pardoned by the nation’s president days later.

Now back home in the UK with wife Daniela Tejada, the Durham University PhD student has spoken about his experience, claiming “aggressive” interrogators left him “so scared and on edge”.

“I was never physically tortured, but it was psychological, and it felt like torture,” he said in an interview with The Times.

According to the paper, Hedges was questioned for up to 15 hours a day and was forced to stand for whole days in ankle cuffs.

He was offered a favourable bargain if he turned double agent and stole documents from the Foreign Office, the paper added.

“They started getting more and more aggressive and I’d have panic attacks for two or three days in a row,” Hedges said.

“After all that pressure, I said OK fine, whatever, yeah sure.”

The 31-year-old is also said to have been given a cocktail of Xanax, Valium and benzodiazepine after he begged to be given medicine for his depression and anxiety.

He is reported to have been forced to go “cold turkey” from the drugs during a stint in hospital.

Hedges, originally from Exeter, was arrested at Dubai Airport as he tried to leave on May 5.