Matthew McConaughey Downplays His Mum's Troubling 'Initiations' For Wife Camila

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey in October 2014 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey has addressed the backlash to his mum’s troubling “initiations” for his now-wife, Camila Alves.

The Oscar winner appeared on an episode of the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, which was released on Monday, where he spoke about the trials his mom put Camila through before the two got married.

Camila brought up the ways her mother-in-law, who the family calls Ma Mac, would test her during a stop by Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast in August.

“She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriend’s names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting me down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff,” the model said at the time.

Despite the initial conflict, Camila did add that she and Ma Mac now have “the most amazing relationship”.

Matthew said on the podcast over the weekend that his mum was “looking out” for him by putting Camila to the test.

Matthew McConaughey, with mother Mary Kathlene (left) and wife Camila Alves, attends the Oscars on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood. Jason Merritt via Getty Images

“She tested my feelings and tested the woman that I had the feelings for. In the big picture, that’s pretty cool, actually,” he said.

“Camila wasn’t wounded about it either,” he said of his mom’s behaviour. “We say this all the time in my family, ‘What tickles us may bruise others.’”

He also defended his mum’s behaviour during an interview with ET Canada last month, telling the outlet that his family “is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily”.

“We test you,” he said. “Oh, my family. We humbly wait, we make you cry ‘uncle’ and then we pick you up and make your favourite drink and go ‘Welcome back.’

“So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed.”