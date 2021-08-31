The death of Matthew Mindler, a former child actor and star of the comedy Our Idiot Brother, has been ruled as a suicide.
Over the weekend, Matthew was found dead at the age of 19, days after being reported as missing from Millersville University, Pennsylvania, where he was a first year student.
Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later began an investigation, and has now ruled that the 19-year-old took his own life.
As a child, Matthew played River – the son of Steve Coogan’s character – in the Paul Rudd comedy Our Idiot Brother, which also starred Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel and Emily Mortimer.
His additional credits included the US soap As The World Turns and a number of short films.
The young performer’s final on-screen appearance was in the TV movie Chad: An American Boy in 2016.
A statement issued by Millersville University president Daniel A Wubah after the news of Matthew’s death was confirmed read: “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University.
“Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his family and friends during this difficult time… This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”
A subsequent tweet from Millersville University added: “There is no public safety threat to the University community. The Lancter County Coroner’s Office is actively investigating.”
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.