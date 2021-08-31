The death of Matthew Mindler, a former child actor and star of the comedy Our Idiot Brother, has been ruled as a suicide. Over the weekend, Matthew was found dead at the age of 19, days after being reported as missing from Millersville University, Pennsylvania, where he was a first year student.

If anyone has any information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu 717-871-5972. Information can also be confidentially reported through the LiveSafe App. pic.twitter.com/vtO5JJstt6 — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later began an investigation, and has now ruled that the 19-year-old took his own life. As a child, Matthew played River – the son of Steve Coogan’s character – in the Paul Rudd comedy Our Idiot Brother, which also starred Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel and Emily Mortimer. His additional credits included the US soap As The World Turns and a number of short films. The young performer’s final on-screen appearance was in the TV movie Chad: An American Boy in 2016.

via Associated Press Matthew Mindler pictured with Paul Rudd in August 2011