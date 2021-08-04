Video Of Max Whitlock’s Young Daughter Surprising Him At Heathrow Airport Is A Whole Lot Of Joy

What could be better than becoming the most successful British gymnast of all time after winning another Olympic gold medal?

Well if you’re Max Whitlock, it’s probably your young daughter surprising you as you make your way through arrivals at Heathrow airport.

Max shared a video of the heartwarming moment Willow surprised him on Tuesday night and it’s a thing of pure joy.

Max’s family kept it secret that they were going to meet the record-breaking athlete at the airport as he arrived back from Tokyo, and the utter joy on his – and his daughter’s face – is plain to see.