There's 1 Major Omission From This Year's Baftas Longlists – And People Aren't Happy

May December viewers are speaking out about a very notable omission from Bafta’s recently-announced longlists.
Yes, the actual nominees haven’t even been revealed yet, and we’re already upset about a snub.
On Friday afternoon, Bafta unveiled the longlists of possible contenders in all 24 of its categories, with members set to vote on who gets recognised at the actual ceremony in the next couple of weeks.
In total, 10 stars have been longlisted for the Best Supporting Actor category, including Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Jacob Elordi for Saltburn, Paul Mescal for All Of Us Strangers and Robert De Niro for Killers Of The Flower Moon.
However, the absence of Charles Melton from this longlist has not gone down well.
Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been highlighting that the former Riverdale star’s performance in May December is more than deserving of awards glory, while others have called out Bafta for failing to recognise any actors of colour in this category’s longlist.
May December was recently called out by Vili Fualaau, the real-life figure on whom Charles’ character is loosely inspired, for not including him in the project.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, he said: “If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story.”
He added: “I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it.”
The shortlist of this year’s Bafta nominees will be announced on 18 January, with the ceremony itself taking place in London on 18 February.