There's 1 Major Omission From This Year's Baftas Longlists – And People Aren't Happy

Charles Melton with co-star Julianne Moorre in May December Courtesy of Netflix

May December viewers are speaking out about a very notable omission from Bafta’s recently-announced longlists.

Yes, the actual nominees haven’t even been revealed yet, and we’re already upset about a snub.

On Friday afternoon, Bafta unveiled the longlists of possible contenders in all 24 of its categories, with members set to vote on who gets recognised at the actual ceremony in the next couple of weeks.

However, the absence of Charles Melton from this longlist has not gone down well.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been highlighting that the former Riverdale star’s performance in May December is more than deserving of awards glory, while others have called out Bafta for failing to recognise any actors of colour in this category’s longlist.

Charles Melton not even making BAFTA's top 10 here is qwhite embarrassing... https://t.co/tSbKMP6NDZ — Padaí Ó Maolchalann (@screenonscreen) January 5, 2024

bafta simply saw may december and ignored charles melton? ok https://t.co/sSQJNTun5r pic.twitter.com/r33mb634ND — ̶l̶i̶m̶a̶ (@favdickinson) January 5, 2024

no sorry Charles Melton fully deserves to be on this list?? https://t.co/rmCEZVgOHz — Shahed Ezaydi (mostly offline) (@shahedezaydi) January 5, 2024

when it's jacob elordi's first nomination this season but charles melton who gave this year's best performance is not in here https://t.co/PR7MKW8W9L pic.twitter.com/LyCq81xnmW — shiv ✯ (@ripleyesque) January 5, 2024

Soooooo white and no Charles Melton hmmm https://t.co/Aa3F5pmce9 — ty (@joetheprecious) January 5, 2024

Charles Melton not getting into that bafta long list... My joker moment — 🇵🇸 Isabelle Huppert's look of disdain (@BrienAyrton) January 5, 2024

I echo the disappoint (outrage!!) of Charles Melton not making the BAFTA long list. Don’t fuck this up. He should be winning. @sagaftra @TheAcademy — RÓGE (@myrogeniche) January 5, 2024

Jacob Elordi but not Charles Melton. That's a spunky choice. https://t.co/mFylfFjJe5 — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 5, 2024

May December was recently called out by Vili Fualaau, the real-life figure on whom Charles’ character is loosely inspired, for not including him in the project.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, he said: “If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story.”

He added: “I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it.”