Love Island's Maya Jama Just Shared A Horrifying Festival Poo Story – And It’s Quite Something

Maya Jama on Love Island Games Peacock

When you think of Love Island, you most likely think of influencers cavorting about a villa and the ensuing dramas around the firepit.

Well, now thanks to host Maya Jama, one of the things we’re also going to associate with it a the horrifying poo story she told on it.

Maya can currently be seen fronting the international spin-off Love Island Games, which sees previous contestants from a host of different versions across the globe returning for a second chance at love.

During her most recent appearance in the villa, Maya shared a story about how she had a similar dress to the one she was seen wearing ruined while at a festival.

She could be heard telling the Islanders: “So, I had these strings on this dress and I went into a port-a-loo and they dripped in the port-a-loo and I didn’t realise and later on I smelt shit.

“I thought, ‘what the fuck is going on’.

“Yep. There was shit on my strings. So, I cannot wait to get this off.”

She added: “How mad. I had thought one of the girls had farted.”

Toby Aromolaran, who previously appeared on the UK version of the show, then cheekily asked if there were any similar stains on the dress she was wearing that day.

“They cut it off,” Maya insisted.

“To confirm, the shit bit got cut off.”

As a clip of her anecdote started doing the rounds on social media, Maya was quick to add: “I can confirm it was not my own shit the string dipped in, which makes it even worse tbh I was hovering on a festival portaloo one.”

I can confirm it was not my own shit the string dipped in, which makes it even worse tbh I was hovering on a festival portaloo one https://t.co/FQvTVfKmcY — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) November 13, 2023

Well, that’s us never using a festival loo ever again.