Maya Rudolph on the set of Saturday Night Live NBC via Getty Images

Former-Saturday-Night-Live-alum-turned-guest host Maya Rudolph flaunted her “mother of the House of Rockefeller” title in a tribute to ballroom culture during the show’s opening monologue this weekend.

The Bridesmaids celebrated Mother’s Day in America and referred to her four children before cast member Bowen Yang reminded her that she’s “not just a mom” — she’s “mother”.

Advertisement

“You have achieved extraterrestrial mother status,” declared fellow SNL cast member Sarah Sherman.

“Me? Mother?” questioned Maya, who briefly laughed at the title, before agreeing: “You’re right.”

An MC named Infinity Decor (played by Kenan Thompson) declared that SNL came to “slay bitch and also do some comedy bits” as Maya served an apparent parody of Madonna’s Vogue and Beyoncé’s Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

“I’m your mother, I’m your mother,” said Maya, who wore a shiny bodysuit at the centre of dancers voguing around her.

You can check out more of the SNL monologue below: