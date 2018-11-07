Theresa May is facing huge pressure to publish secret legal advice on her Brexit plans after Labour joined the DUP and Tory Eurosceptics to demand full transparency.

Drafted by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, the advice assesses a range of options for a so-called ‘backstop’ guarantee to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after the UK quits the EU next March.

Cox gave cabinet ministers a summary of his advice on Tuesday, but some including Michael Gove want the PM release the full documents rather than just relying on a precis of their contents.

The issue of Northern Ireland is seen as key to ending the roadblock in talks with Brussels, and Cox warned his colleagues that any move to unilaterally pull out of the ‘backstop’ would increase the risk of a no-deal outcome.

But Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have now called for publication of the legal advice so MPs can make a fully informed decision when they vote on the deal later this year.

Crucially, Labour is furious at the suggestion that ministers have promised to share privately the legal notes with the DUP, whose 10 MPs give the government its narrow majority in Parliament.