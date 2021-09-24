Iceland Boss Points Out UK Has More Food Banks Than McDonald’s Branches

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland supermarket, hit out at the rising number of food banks in the UK despite Britain’s status as one of G7 nations.

Speaking on BBC Question Time on Thursday night, Walker was addressing the impact the upcoming £20 a week cut to universal credit which is expected to plunge thousands into poverty.

He said there was already an “alarming” rise in food banks, and pointed out: “There’s now more food banks than branches of McDonald’s in this country.

“We’re a G7 country, how can that be right?”

Being a G7 nation means being among the most advanced democracies in the world – yet 23% of the British population were living in poverty by the end of 2020 according to the Big Issue.

In February 2021, there were more than 2,200 food banks in the UK according to research shared by Parliament, while there are approximately 1,300 McDonald’s restaurants in Britain, according to the international chain.

Touching back on the universal credit cuts, Walker concluded: “I think this is the wrong timing and I don’t think it’s fair.”