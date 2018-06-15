McDonald's Will Ditch Plastic Straws Later This Year

The way your strawberry milkshake looks is about to change, as fast food giant McDonald’s has fixed a date on the banning of plastic straws in their UK and Ireland restaurants.

As of September, all McDonald’s straws will be made from paper, which is biodegradable, rather than the clear stuff. The restaurant chain uses 1.8 million straws a day in the UK.

“Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws,” a company spokesperson said.

