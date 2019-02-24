The Metropolitan police is no longer “institutionally racist”. Or so said its leaders this week, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the landmark Macpherson report, which found that it was racial prejudice in the force itself which helped allow the murderers of Stephen Lawrence to evade justice. Lawrence, an 18-year-old student, was fatally attacked in south London in 1993. The 350-page report, often credited for changing the course of race relations in the UK, was published in 1999, and made a number of clear recommendations for how to repair relations with the black community. In particular, it made targets for recruitment, focused on training and retaining black and Asian officers. It also led to the creation of the Police Complaints Commission. Reflecting on the impact of the report, Cressida Dick, the Met commissioner, said this week it had “defined my generation of policing”. Controversially, she also claimed racism was no longer an institutional problem in the Met, but at the same time admitted that it could take another 100 years for the force to reflect the ethnic diversity of London, the city it serves. Duwayne Brookes, Stephen Lawrence’s best friend, who was present on the night that he was murdered, said the commissioner had “no right to say the force is no longer institutionally racist”. He told HuffPost UK changes have clearly been made, “in family liaison, reporting and recording of racist incidents, support for victims and witnesses of crime – we now have a victim’s charter; the training has improved – first aid, racism awareness and cultural diversity, community engagement, effective communication. It’s all there – the changes that have been made between then and now.” But Brookes said what is needed now is “another listening exercise”, similar to a public inquiry, as an “effective way of measuring progress and understanding how people feel today.”

So how much has really changed? In speaking to two generations of black men in London, the answer seems to be: everything and nothing. The majority said they felt the police were still, on the whole, prejudiced, in some cases, bluntly racist. But many of them also accepted that things had changed for the better since the 1990s.

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images

Paul Lawrence, 54, a motivational speaker and founding member of 100 Black Men of London, told HuffPost UK he felt that until there is a “massive change in society in general”, the force would remain “institutionally racist”. “Has it improved? Yes, I think it has. Officers are better trained and a lot has been done to improve community relations. However, lost trust is very, very hard to recover and it will take a long time of incident-free working together for things to be great.” Samuel Brown, 37, a youth worker, was 12-years-old when news of the Eltham murder made headlines. The way it was handled by the Met left a lasting impression on him – but he feels more positively about relations with the force. “I suppose there are more black and minority ethnic staff these days,” he said. “I believe the police do attempt to meet with black leaders in the community.” But he said that for young people, there remains a fundamental distrust. “There are examples of injustices against black people across the board – from school exclusions, to the home office’s handling of deportations and the Windrush scandal. So, across the system of that which governs this society, has much changed?

PA Archive/PA Images A police car leads a van transporting the five murder suspects away from the crowds of angry demonstrators after the two days of questioning in the Stephen Lawrence Murder Inquiry came to an end

The anniversary of the report comes at a challenging time for policing in the capital. Figures reveal London’s homicide rate surged to the highest in a decade last year, with 132 deaths recorded. As the police battle to tackle the issue, measures such as increasing stop-and-search measures have reanimated conversations around racial profiling and prejudice. A recent report by the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Stopwatch coalition and drug law experts revealed that black Britons are stopped 8.4 times the rate of whites. The Met established the Gang Matrix database after the 2011 London riots, using intelligence including history of violent crime, entries on social media and information from authorities including local councils to identify gang members. However, a review of the database for the mayor of London Sadiq Khan found that it featured a disproportionate amount of black people, amid concerns that it may be discriminatory. Amnesty International also called the matrix a “racialised war on gangs” that has stigmatised black youngsters and left Britain in breach of its human rights obligations. Paul Bruce, 52, from Peckham, said he has never had a negative experience with the Metropolitan Police because he was “taught” how to deal with them, and he thinks there is a problem with how “our young black men carry themselves”. “So, for instance, if they stop you in your car – get out and go to them; talk to them normally without attitude and, generally, they’ll let you’ll unless they have real reason,” he said. “I haven’t had a bad experience with the police. I’m not saying racism is not there – of course it’s there; MacPherson said there is, it’s institutionalised, it’s there. I can see how they treat a lot of the black guys they stop on the street but we have to try and weigh things up. “If we’re having loads of reports about black-on-black killings, then they have an issue that they have to deal with. That’s one thing. What is it that the black community can do to stop ourselves being victimised in such a way?” But for younger Londoners, who were just about born around the time of Lawrence’s murder, the view is different.

PA Archive/PA Images Doreen and Neville Lawrence during a news conference at the Home Office after hearing Home Secretary Jack Straw reveal the outcome of the judicial inquiry into their son's death

Shani Robinson, 28, believes firmly that the force is “racist”. Though he was just a child when Lawrence was murdered, he believes prejudice has ”gotten worse, but more covert”. He told HuffPost UK: “I’ve seen how racist officers operate and I’ve had encounters with the police before. They look at my attire and the colour of my skin and I know that I can expect them to approach me with aggro.”

I’ve never gotten into any form of trouble, but am automatically assumed to be the bad guy Darrell Irish