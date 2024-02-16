Megan Fox Causes Instant Backlash After Her Attempt At Defending Viral Photo

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Megan Fox doubled down on an offensive Instagram post while attempting to defend a photo of her that went viral after the Super Bowl.

The Transformers actor posed for a picture at an afterparty with Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and Fox’s on-and-off again fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

The photo generated a lot of interest in Fox’s seemingly new, “unrecognisable” look, so the actor decided to respond to the attention on Instagram.

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” Fox wrote alongside two photos of her Super Bowl hangout.

“Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll,” she wrote. “When in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan.”

Commenters quickly pointed out how offensive her caption was, but Fox only reiterated her stance in the comments.

“It’s not too late to edit out ‘Ukrainian,’” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Is xenophobia and misogyny towards Ukrainians ok for you? For normal people they are not.”

One person wrote, “It’s very rude of you to speak like that about Ukranian women, that’s how you showed yourself.” To which Fox replied, “Dear god. that is NOT what i meant. ukranian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for fucks sake.”

Nearly 1.5 million people had liked the post as of Thursday afternoon, while around 15,000 others had commented.