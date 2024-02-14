Kanye West Sets The Record Straight About Taylor Swift Super Bowl Claims

Kanye West pictured in LA last year MEGA via Getty Images

Kanye West has shut down the suggestion he was removed from the Super Bowl over the weekend after Taylor Swift made “calls”.

On Sunday night, Taylor was among the celebrities in attendance at the biggest night in American football, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top.

Former NFL player Brandon Marshall made a bold claim on his podcast Paper Route, claiming that Ye bought seats “right in front” in front of Taylor’s suite at the game.

He then alleged that a “pissed off” Taylor made “a call or two”, after which Ye was “kicked out of the stadium”.

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl with rapper Ice Spice and stylist Ashley Avignone PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

However, the Jesus Walks rapper has insisted this is not the case.

Ye’s rep told Forbes: “This is a completely fabricated rumour. It is not true.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted Taylor Swift’s team for additional comment.

The two musicians’ 15-year feud is well-documented, beginning with Ye famously interrupting Taylor’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs to suggest Beyoncé should have won her award instead.

While they had eventually reached something of a truce by the mid-2010s, things took another turn when Ye referenced Taylor on his 2016 single Famous, which opened with the lyric: “For all my Southside n***as that know me best,I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Ye and Taylor were briefly on good terms around 2015 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Ye and Taylor (as well as his then-wife Kim Kardashian) then became embroiled in a public disagreement about whether or not she approved the lyric before the song was released.

The song’s music video also included likenesses of several celebrities, including Taylor, sleeping nude in bed together.

In December 2023, he shared a public apology, written in Hebrew, in a now-deleted Instagram post, which read: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

“It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.