It wasn’t Prince Harry’s royal status, sense of humour or charity work that clinched the deal with fiancée Meghan Markle, but the fact he got on with her friends, according to a new book. In ‘Harry: Life, Loss, and Love’, author Kate Nicholl explains Harry and Meghan hid from the press when news of their relationship broke by staying with her close friends Ben and Jessica Mulroney. The group instantly hit it off. “I actually think that might have been the moment Meghan really fell for Harry. He got to know the Mulroneys quite well, and they liked Harry from the beginning,” a source interviewed in the book says. So for us non-royals, how important is it that our friends like our partners? Can it really make or break a blossoming romance?

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

According to Relate relationships counsellor Gurpreet Singh, it’s “nearly always beneficial” when your friends and partner like each other. “When your friends click with your partner it can reassure you you’re with the right person,” he tells HuffPost UK. “It may be that your friends and your partner represent different sides of you and won’t get on. This can create tension in your relationships and can make social gatherings awkward. In some cases, friends may even put pressure on you to find a new partner.” Often, if we think we’re falling for someone, we can’t fathom why friends won’t also think they’re the best thing since sliced bread. But according to Singh, if friends don’t seem to warm to a new partner instantly, their reservations might be because they are protective and want you to be happy. “Often friends think they know what’s best for you and if your partner doesn’t fit with that ideal they may not approve,” he says. “It’s important to remember that friends usually have a subjective opinion which is driven by their own desires and judgments. It’s also possible that your friends saw you with someone very different to who you are with now.”